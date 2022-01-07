“Valley Idol” Singing Competition coming to Sayre

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — A new singing competition is coming to Sayre, and you have a chance to participate.

The Valley Idol Singing Competition will be a four-week event beginning Jan. 29 to Feb.19 at the Sayre VFW.

The VFW can be found at 930 West. Lockhart St. in Sayre.

The winner of the contest will get $500 and be the opener for an Aaron Kelly concert.

Contestants will be judged by a three-judge panel, including Kelly himself.

Limited contestants will be accepted for this event, with an entry fee of $25, open auditions will be held on Jan. 22.

Those looking to participate have until Jan. 19 and can call 570-423-6261 to sign up, or go to the Sayre VFW’s Facebook page at SayreVFWPOST1636.

