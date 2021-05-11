Valley Playland being rebuilt in Athens, volunteers & donations needed

ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Construction to rebuild Valley Playland will begin next week in Athens.

According to Friends of Valley Playland, volunteers are needed from May 18-23 to help rebuild the 29-year-old playground after it was taken down last year due to safety concerns.

The new playground will feature typical slides, seesaws, monkey bars, and swing sets, as well as a rock wall, bouncy bridge, challenge bridge, and a zip line. The entire park will be updated to current ADA regulations and will be surfaced with areas of poured-in-place rubber surfacing and wood mulch.

Sayre Borough was the recipient of a $212,500 PA DCNR grant and several other local contributions to build the nearly $550,000 new structure. Many local businesses have contributed matching funds, and the group hopes to complete raising the final $17,000 the week of the build through community contributions.

In January 2020 Guthrie donated $10,000 to help rebuild the playground as part of Guthrie’s Community Benefit Grant Program.

To help volunteer, contact politilinda@gmail.com, or to donate contact loriallenunger@gmail.com.