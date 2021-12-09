Valu Home Centers opening new Bath location

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – A new Valu Home Centers will be coming to Steuben County.

The company announced on Facebook it will be opening a new location in the former Salvation Army building on W. Washington Street.

The Salvation Army store in Bath closed in April 2020 after 18 years due to financial reasons that were escalated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Value Home Centers says the new store is expected to open in spring 2022 and that “the entire Valu team is very excited to serve the do-it-yourselfers of the Bath community.”

According to the store’s website this will be their only location in Steuben County. The company owns several locations in Western New York, Syracuse, and across the Southern Tier.

