VAN ETTEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Congressman Nick Langworthy has announced that a few first responder agencies in his district will be receiving funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Over $612,000 will be split among four agencies in Chemung, Cattaraugus, and Erie Counties. In Chemung County, Van Etten Community Fire and Rescue will be receiving a total of $47,153.33 from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants. According to Langworthy, the grant will be used for operations and to increase safety measures.

“These grants will provide crucial resources for advanced equipment, essential training programs, and strengthening our first responders’ ability to respond effectively to emergencies,” said Langworthy. “We must support local first responders who stand ready to serve when we need them the most, especially in times of crisis.”

FEMA’s website states that the main goal of the Assistance to Firefighters Grants is to meet the firefighting and emergency response needs of fire departments and other emergency medical service organizations. The grants help first responders get protective gear, emergency vehicles, training, and other equipment and resources. FEMA has given first responder agencies a total of $258.5 million since it began awarding these grants in 2001.