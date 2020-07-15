Van Heusen Factory Outlet closing in Corning

CORNING, NY (WETM) – While many stores are reopening, some are making the decision to close their doors permanently. Van heusen in Corning tells employees that the store will be closing it’s doors making it the second clothing store on Market Street to throw in the towel.

Bass Factory Outlet has platered their store with signs reading “store closing” and slashing prices. The end of these store on Market Street is causing fear for some local boutiques.

“I’m a little worried that it might not bring as many people to the street because those are two big stores and they are on the corners and they bring a lot of people to the street,” said Sarah Files, owner of Pip’s Boutique. “We kind of nicknamed this street the Garment Block because we have a lot of retail stores, so two big ones missing I think its gonna hurt us.”

Van heusen has not announced when they will be closing and it could be anytime within the next year.