Vandals spray paint Bath school, fire department

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Bath Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible for defacing two local buildings.

According to police, someone vandalized a Bath school building on July 6 around 3:30 a.m. on July 6. A few weeks earlier the Bath Fire Department was also vandalized with spray paint.

Bath Police shared a black and white image of the suspect of the school vandalism and are asking anyone with leads to call police at 607-776-2175.