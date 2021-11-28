Vehicle accident in Elmira blocks intersection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car vehicle accident on Elmira’s Southside has left an intersection blocked.

The accident took place around noon at the intersection of Spaulding Street and Brand Street.

The intersection remains open from Spaulding Street as the Brand Street side was the only part blocked off from the accident.

A silver compact vehicle and a blue minivan were the vehicles involved.

Our reporter on scene saw no injuries from the accident and both parties were out of the vehicles.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident. If traveling in the area be cautious for some time as first responders clean up the area as quickly as possible.

Elmira Police were on the scene for traffic control and to assess the situation.