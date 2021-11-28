Vehicle accident in Elmira blocks intersection

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Brand and Spaulding intersection

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car vehicle accident on Elmira’s Southside has left an intersection blocked.

The accident took place around noon at the intersection of Spaulding Street and Brand Street.

The intersection remains open from Spaulding Street as the Brand Street side was the only part blocked off from the accident.

A silver compact vehicle and a blue minivan were the vehicles involved.

Our reporter on scene saw no injuries from the accident and both parties were out of the vehicles.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the accident. If traveling in the area be cautious for some time as first responders clean up the area as quickly as possible.

Elmira Police were on the scene for traffic control and to assess the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now