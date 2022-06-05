CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Traffic had come to a standstill just before Corning on Sunday as a vehicle traveling westbound had caught fire.

The incident occurred sometime after 2 p.m. when the four-door vehicle had gone completely ablaze just before Corning on Interstate 86.

Pictures sent to 18 News showed heavy smoke billowing shortly past Exit 47. As of 2:40 p.m., the fire looked to be contained and a charred metal skeleton remained on the shoulder of the road. According to a witness, vehicles were able to take the exit and continue by getting right back onto the interstate, bypassing the fire.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if there were any injuries from the incident.

18 News reached out to the South Corning Fire Department but were unable to obtain a statement.