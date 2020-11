TIOGA COUNTY, Pa. (WETM) – A tractor-trailer fire has closed both lanes on US 15 near the Welcome Center in Tioga.

According to First News Now, the tractor-trailer was hauling large bags of sawdust and wood pellets when the fire began.

Fire Departments from Tioga, Mansfield, and Blossburg have all responded to the scene and have been fighting the fire for more than 30 minutes.