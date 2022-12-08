PINE CITY, N.Y. (WETM) – New York State will be auctioning off almost 200 items in a surplus vehicle and miscellaneous property auction at Southport Correctional Facility next week.

The NYS Office of General Services announced the auction will start at 9:30 a.m. on December 13. There will be 197 lots up for bid at the prison.

According to OGS, items for sale will include surplus and damaged vehicles, highway equipment and other miscellaneous items. The listing of all the lots includes items such as furniture, power tools, paints, shelving, bleachers, refrigerators, and home storage items.

The full list of items in the auction is available here. More information and dates of other auctions are on the OGS website. Anyone with questions can email state.surplus@ogs.ny.gov or call 585-457-6335.