A vehicle is seen rolled over and another seen with heavy damage to the rear after an accident Friday afternoon in Elmira.

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-car accident in Elmira left one vehicle on its roof and another with heavy damage Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred in the area of 523 Liberty St. sometime after 3 p.m. on Friday.

According to Elmira Police, one person received injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Photos taken by 18 News show a four-door SUV upside down and on its roof in the roadway. A four-door sedan was seen with heavy damage to the back left end of the vehicle, also in the roadway.

Elmira Police told 18 News that the SUV had struck the sedan while it was parked, and flipped over as a result of the collision.

Crews from the Elmira Fire Department and Erway Ambulance were on the scene, as well as tow trucks.