Vehicle shot in Horseheads Walmart parking lot after road rage incident

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – A window was shot out of a vehicle in the parking lot of the Walmart in Horseheads after an alleged road rage incident in the area on Saturday Morning.

Chemung County Sherriff Bill Schrom told 18 News that members of the Chemung County Sherriff’s Office responded to the Walmart on County Route 64 at around 8:00 a.m. after an individual witnessed a male subject shoot out a window of a vehicle in the parking lot. The suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area eastbound on Interstate 86.

The Chemung County Sherriff’s Office, New York State Police and the Elmira Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle to further investigate. A subject inside the vehicle was identified as Ryan Willsey, 20. Willsey allegedly took out a BB gun handgun and shot out the other person’s window after an alleged road rage incident with the person. The bullet caused damage to the vehicle but there were no injuries to anyone inside the car.

Willsey was arrested for menacing in the second degree and is looking at additional criminal mischief charges once an estimate is received on the damage to the car.