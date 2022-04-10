HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — In the early morning hours of Sunday, April 10, there were reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

According to Village of Horseheads Police, around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday reports came in that an individual was struck by a vehicle along Miller Street Extension in the Village.

It is unknown at this time the status of the individual that was struck.

An investigation into the matter is currently ongoing, 18 News will have an update for this story when it becomes available.