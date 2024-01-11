CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Verizon’s lines have been down all day, affecting multiple homes and businesses in Chemung County due to recent storm damage.

According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Verizon’s fiber network that controls landlines has been down and is affecting all customers, including the Chemung County Communications Center’s non-emergency numbers.

Until the fiber network can be repaired, all residents are being asked to use the following number for non-emergency calls, 607-873-1324. All 911 emergency lines are still operable.

All who have family members who use various emergency medical devices that are operated by landlines are encouraged to check on their family until the lines can be repaired.