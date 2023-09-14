ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are teaming up with the VA Finger Lakes Healthcare System to host an event to support homeless and at-risk veterans next week.

The annual “Stand Down” event will be held at Dunn Field in Elmira on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. to provide military surplus items while supplies last.

The Stand Down events are for VA staff to provide resources to veterans in the community who are in need by providing them with various resources and linking them to different community programs to meet their needs.

Veterans who wish to participate do not need to RSVP but must bring their VA ID or DD214 to show proof of veteran status.

For more information, contact the Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program at 607-664-3272 or visit its Facebook page.