WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – The Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency is hosting a 5K this weekend to help raise awareness about military suicide in the country.

Taking place at the Waverly Glen Park Amphitheater, the “5K Ruck March for Them” will be followed by a Band Bash and Pig Roast on Saturday, Sept. 30, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. to raise awareness for veteran and military suicide in the United States. Registration for the event is required but all are invited to attend.

All participants for the 5K are asked to wear a ruck or backpack that includes 22 pounds of weight in it. This specific number represents the 22 veterans and military members that are lost everyday to suicide. Area groups will also be present tabling the event to provide information and support for attendants.

For more information, or to register for the event, call 607-687-8228 or email veterans@tiogacountyny.gov.