Veterans being honored across the U.S. as part of National Salute Veterans week

Bath, N.Y. (WETM) – Some “gave all and all gave some”, that’s a motto well known in the veteran community and this week, veterans at the Bath VA and across the country will be recognized as part of National Salute to Veterans Week. 18 New’s Matt Paddock brings us the latest.

Father Lou Brown, a veteran himself opening up ‘Valentines for a a Vet’ with a prayer here at the Bath VA. Today hundreds of Valentines Day cards will be given to vets to thank them for their service and sacrifices @WETM18News pic.twitter.com/icwFCZOGEG — Matt Paddock WETM (@18newsMatthew) February 10, 2020

Lynn Dinhart, Voluntary service manager at the Bath VA says, “The last 15 years we’ve had the community get involved to kick off Salute to Veterans Week and honor our veterans”.

On Monday, community members gathered to the Bath VA to help kick off the week of celebration with “Valentine’s for Vets”. an event where veterans from across the country receive valentines as a thank you for their service.

Tom Reed has been apart of this event locally for the past 13 years and he says it’s important that people don’t take our freedoms for granted.

“We’re only one generation from losing it so making sure the next generation remembers it takes sacrifice, and these men and women are the best examples,” said, Reed.

Men and women like Daniel Thomas Demark, who served in the US Navy for nearly 10 years.

“We all served our country the best we could, when I came home from Vietnam people were against us,” said, Demark.

But Demark says events like today are important for the community. “It brings us all together so the young kids today can know what it was like to serve in the war,” said, Demark.

Corning High School senior Erin Austin has been making cards since she was a freshman in high school and says she’s excited to be able to attend this year’s event.

“I’m excited to see the reactions, saying thank you in person but to actually be able to do it in person, students need a reminder to thank those that serve our country so it’s important for students to get involved and know the importance of those that served,” said, Austin.









