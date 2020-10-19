Veterans Day Ceremony in Wisner Park CANCELED due to COVID-19

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- The Chairman of the Chemung County Veterans Council, Ted Peet, announced that due to the spike of COVID-19 cases in Chemung County there will be no Veterans Day Ceremony in Wisner Park this year.

Peet stated “This was not an easy decision by any means, however, for the overall health of our community and our efforts to lead in stopping the spread it was one that had to be made.”

To show Veteran appreciation this year, the organization is asking for a DIGITAL display of support and unity from our community.

They are asking the community to place the image displayed below as a part of your Social Media profile pictures, stories, or posts on November 11, 2020 with the hashtag #weloveourveterans.

Organizers plan to resume all Veterans activities including the Memorial Day parade in 2021.