Victaulic acquires Waupaca Foundry facility in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Pa. (WETM) – Victaulic, a manufacturer of mechanical pipe joining, fire protection and flow control solutions has purchased a 220,000 square foot Waupaca manufacturing plant in Lawrenceville.

The facility, including two foundry molding lines, will also enable Victaulic to produce larger scale products.

“The addition of Waupaca’s Lawrenceville foundry will provide the scale and capacity necessary to continue our growth plans and most importantly service our valued North American customers. Additionally, Victaulic is doing its part to add vital manufacturing jobs within Pennsylvania,” commented John F. Malloy, Chairman of Victaulic. “A major aspect of our business strategy has always been to manufacture products in close proximity to our customers.”

Victaulic anticipates adding new jobs to Tioga County in the near future. It is expected many of the new positions will be filled by local talent from the area’s skilled workforce. New hires will join the current Victaulic team of more than 1,600 Pennsylvania employees and approximately 4,500 people globally.

“Victaulic’s investment in Tioga County is a testament to the company’s incredible track record of growth, vision and passion for the communities they serve,” commented State Representative Clint Owlett. “I look forward to welcoming this family-owned business with Pennsylvania roots to our community along with the jobs it will bring to our hard-working residents.”