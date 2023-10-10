ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Elmira Police Department has released the name of the victim found inside of burned home on E. Washington Avenue on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Police say the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Darel F. Hammond of Elmira. The fire is still considered to be under investigation and no cause has been determined as of yet. Police say that no other information will be released at this time.

On Sunday, Oct. 1, fire crews responded to the home at 763 E. Washington Avenue around 5:30 p.m. At the time, the home was fully involved and crews were only able to go inside the building once the fire was under control.

When crews were able to gain access to the building that’s when they discovered Hammond inside the home.