Victim identified in southside fatal hit-and-run on Clemens Center Parkway

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Police have released the identity of the man who died in Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run on the southside.

Philip Wood, 52, was killed early Wednesday morning after a truck hit him on Clemens Center Parkway near Pennsylvania Avenue and then fled the scene.

Police responded to a report of a man lying in the road around 3:40 a.m. and initially couldn’t find the truck. The driver and truck were located later in the evening, however, police aren’t releasing the name of the driver as the investigation into the accident is still open.

Police are still asking anyone with information to call the EPD at 607-737-5626 or the tip line at 607-271-HALT.