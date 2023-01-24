ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Following a violent weekend in Chemung County, police have identified the man killed in a shooting at Qountry Tavern on Saturday.

According to Elmira Police, Jeremy Shazer, 34, was killed on January 21, 2023 in the shooting. Early in the morning on Jan. 21, police responded to Qountry Tavern around 3:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots.

Shamel Swan (Mugshot: Chemung County Sheriff’s Office)

Officers then found Shazer in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. He was taken to Arnot Ogden Medical Center and later died, according to police.

As a result, Shamel Swan, 29, was arrested and charged with 2nd-degree Murder. EPD said Swan allegedly crossed into Pennsylvania while law enforcement was searching for him.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting should contact EPD at 607-737-5626 or 607-271-HALT. EPD also accepts anonymous online tips on its website.