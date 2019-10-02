Victim of fatal Athens crash identified

Breaking News
ATHENS, Pa. (WETM) – Bradford County Coroner Thomas Carman has identified the victim of Monday’s fatal crash in Athens as 55-year-old Paul May Jr.

May was pronounced dead at 3:32 p.m. on Sept. 30 after his car, a 2000 Pontiac Coup, went off Wilawana Road, about a mile west of White Wagon Road intersection, and rolled into a culvert.

May’s vehicle was the only car involved in the accident, and no other passengers were inside.

The accident remains under investigation by the Athens Township Police Department and Bradford County Coroners Office.

