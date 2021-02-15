Victim of fatal Elmira fire identified, cause remains unknown

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Albert Plummer, 82, has been identified as the victim of a weekend house fire in Elmira, according to Elmira Fire Marshal Richard Keyes.

The fire happened around 5:30 pm Saturday evening on the 300 block of Second and Orchard Street in Elmira.

Elmira Fire Deputy Chief Bill Gillette said the home was occupied by two people during the fire.

The fire remains under investigation by Elmira Fire Dept., Elmira Police Dept., and NYS Fire Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.