Village Christmas parade in Watkins Glen canceled due to COVID-19

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Village Christmas parade in Watkins Glen has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was announced by Watkins Glen Promotions on Tuesday morning.

For 27 years in early December the Watkins Glen community and surrounding communities have welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus during the annual Village Christmas parade which is part of the Watkins Glen Village Christmas.

Unfortunately this year the Watkins Glen Village Christmas has been cancelled due to the many concerns surrounding the worldwide pandemic. Chairperson Susanne Vedder hopes to see you all in 2021!

Thanks to all of our loyal sponsors who have supported us over the years and we hope you are able to continue that next year, as we all know the economic impact this pandemic has affected you this year as well. We support you and please continue to shop local.

We look forward to seeing you all next year on Franklin Street on December 10, 2021 but in the meantime please stay healthy and safe.

Watkins Glen Promotions