Village Christmas to return, Watkins Glen looking for vendors

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Watkins Glen Village Christmas will make its return this December after being cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

The event, hosted by Watkins Glen Promotions, will have the theme “Candy Land”.

Volunteer committee members said “We are thrilled to be able to host this event again, as it brings so much joy and hope to kick off the holiday season. We look forward to great attendance, happy faces, and continuing the tradition we have had for many years in our village.”

Village Christmas will take place on Friday, December 10 from 5-8 p.m. on Franklin Street. The road will be closed to traffic, but open for vendors and the Village Christmas Parade. Santa and Mrs. Clause will be at the event, but due to COVID restrictions, they won’t be taking sit-down photos.

The committee is looking for vendors and float, fire truck, and tractor applications for the parade.

More information is available on the Village Christmas Facebook page or at www.watkinsglen.com.

