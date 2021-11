A Penalty Charge Notice (PCN) or parking ticket is pictured attached to the windscreen of a van in south London on July 6, 2020. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – In the spirit of the holiday season, the Village of Bath is waiving late fees for some parking tickets.

The Village said it has agreed to waive all late fees for parking tickets that are more than five years old as long as they’re paid in person at the Bath Police Department before January 1, 2022.

The Village also said that if you’ve lost the ticket, they can look it up using your license plate number.