ELMIRA HEIGHTS (WETM-TV)- Odd/Even parking will start again for the winter months in the Village of Elmira Heights from the hours of 2 AM to 6 AM.

The specific parking will be put into effect starting November 1 through March 31.

The purpose of the change in parking is to allow city vehichles, such as snow plows, to travel up and down the roads of the village.

This is a developing story and 18 News will update you if any more information becomes available to us.