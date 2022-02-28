Village of Elmira Heights offering free road salt give-away this week

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — As residents experience a road salt supply shortage, The Village of Elmira Heights is offering up to a five-gallon pail of road salt this week.

The village is offering a one-time free give-away of road salt to village residents. To be eligible to receive the maximum amount of a five-gallon pail, you must have proper identification to show you reside within the Village of Elmira Heights.

Road salt will be available to pick up with your container Monday-Friday, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00-3:00 p.m. at the Village Garage located at the corner of Lynwood and East 8th Street.

