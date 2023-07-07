HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After an alleged DWI crash that sent six kids and two adults to the hospital and involved a Horseheads Village trustee, the Village has responded, saying it isn’t involved.
Village Trustee Mark Cronin was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on July 4 after he allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign outside Penn Yan and hit a vehicle with eight people inside. The six kids and the two adults were all sent to local hospitals with various injuries.
The Village of Horseheads Manager provided 18 News with the following statement in response to the crash:
The Village of Horseheads is aware of the recent motor vehicle accident involving Village Trustee Mark Cronin. Our thoughts and prayers go out to each of the families involved in this unfortunate incident. We also want to recognize the professionalism of the 1st responders that rendered aid. As this matter is of a personal nature, and the Village is not involved in any respect, we have no further comment.Nathan Nagle, Village of Horseheads Manager