HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – After an alleged DWI crash that sent six kids and two adults to the hospital and involved a Horseheads Village trustee, the Village has responded, saying it isn’t involved.

Village Trustee Mark Cronin was arrested by the Yates County Sheriff’s Office on July 4 after he allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign outside Penn Yan and hit a vehicle with eight people inside. The six kids and the two adults were all sent to local hospitals with various injuries.

The Village of Horseheads Manager provided 18 News with the following statement in response to the crash: