Village of Odessa mayor says they’re moving forward with Phase 2

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a news conference in the Red Room at the state Capitol in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)

Odessa, N.Y. (WETM) – According to a post from the Village of Odessa Facebook page, Mayor Gerry Messmer states that Odessa is in Phase 2 of reopening, violating Governor Cuomo’s state order.

The exact quote from the Facebook page reads, “Folks, Odessa is now in Phase 2 and all businesses in this category can open as planned. Use common sense, social distancing, masks, hand sanitizer, perhaps outdoor seating for our minimal venues, and all other businesses feel free to open up as well. I will assume responsibility and defend you. It’s time to get things moving! The Governors office is dragging their feet, and quite frankly, have no authority over Odessa or private businesses so we will open using current CDC guidance and items as mentioned above and any precautions you deem necessary as a business owner. – Mayor Gerry Messmer

This is a developing story and 18 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.