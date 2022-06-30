WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Village of Watkins Glen has come out with an announcement regarding the reopening of Village Square.

They said that the square will be opening again for the season beginning Friday, July 1st.

The village would like the community to take notice that the Franklin Street entrance to Third Street will be temporarily blocked off for the season.

That temporary blockage of Franklin Street to Third Street will start Friday, July 1. Traffic will be blocked from the square for the remainder of the summer months and open again to vehicles in September.