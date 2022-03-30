ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – A convicted murderer and parole absconder from Virginia has been arrested in Elmira Heights as a Fugitive from Justice, according to police.

Antonio Dubois, 55, was arrested on a warrant by the Elmira Heights Police Department on March 29, 2022. The EHPD said Dubois was located at an address on College Avenue in the Village.

Dubois is currently serving a lifetime parole term for a murder conviction in the State of Virginia, police said. He was previously incarcerated in the Greensville Correction Center, according to the Virginia Corrections website. He was charged as a Fugitive from Justice and arraigned in the Chemung County Court. He was later delivered to agents with a Virginia Department of Corrections fugitive division.