Visitor restrictions remain in place at Arnot, Guthrie despite Cuomo’s announcement

(WETM/WSYR) – Arnot Health and Guthrie tell 18 News that their visitor restrictions will remain in place for the time being, despite Governor Cuomo’s announcement on Tuesday that hospitals could ease those restrictions at their discretion.

Cuomo said hospitals can allow visitors at their discretion, as long as visitors followed state guidelines, which includes time-limited visits, visitors must wear PPE, and visitors are subject to temperature checks.

Guthrie says that their plans will remain in effect but that visitor policies for Corning and Cortland will be released as soon as they’re available.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that hospitals can now allow visitors and must follow state guidelines in doing so. Guthrie’s visitor guidelines will remain in effect until official guidance is released from the state. The health and safety of our patients, staff, and communities remain our top priority, and updated visitor policies for Corning and Cortland hospitals will be released as soon as they are available. Thank you for your continued support and understanding during this time. Guthrie

Arnot Health says that an announcement regarding their policy will be made on Wednesday.

Today Governor Cuomo announced an easing of restrictions on hospital visitation. We know everyone is very anxious to be with their loved ones, but we are still working through the details of this change. On Wednesday we will make an announcement as to how things will work at Arnot Health facilities. Thank you for being as concerned about our patients as we are!

Group homes that are certified by the New York State Office for People with Developmental Disabilities will be allowed to have visitors on Friday, as long as they notify the state and follow state guidelines. Visitors must wear masks and will be subject to temperature checks.

Nursing homes are not included in the newly announced visitations. Cuomo says the health department is still studying the issue