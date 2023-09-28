ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Chemung County Habitat for Humanity is joining forces with the New York Mortgage Bankers Association to host an event to uplift neighborhoods and create lasting community impact.

The Statewide Build Day events will take place on Sept. 29 and 30 with volunteers from various NYMBA-member financial institutions dedicating their time to be there to assist with construction, neighborhood revitalization and clean-up projects.

At the local event in Elmira, the volunteer group will volunteer at a Habitat build site which will be the future home of a local family. The event will take place from 9 a.m. until noon.

The event will double as a celebration of President Jimmy Carter’s birthday on Oct. 1, due to his and his wife’s voices for affordable, decent housing for all, as well as dedicating their time and leadership each year to build and improve homes through Habitat’s Carter Work Project. The event will include decorations and cupcakes in his honor.

Habitat for Humanity is known for its history of empowering families through affordable homeownership with significant volunteer support. The statewide partnership will further mark the organization’s impact, with fifteen local Habitat for Humanity affiliates across New York State having registered to host volunteer groups.