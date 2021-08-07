Volunteers cover graffiti at a local concessions stand

(WETM) – Volunteers came together this week to help cover up graffiti on a local concessions stand.

The stand is used for the “small fry” football season and was previously covered with vulgar words.

Volunteers and the Elmira RISE program gave the building a new coat of paint in preparation for the football season.

“We all wanted to just kind of be involved with the city’s RISE program and it has so many volunteers, which is terrific,” said Elmira Second District Councilman Brent Stermer.

Stermer added that due to the pandemic it has been difficult to find volunteers for community projects.

The City of Elmira was one of several New York municipalities to receive a grant to help fund projects such as the concessions stand. The city received $1.5 million for the RISE program.