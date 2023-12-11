BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — The Bath Wreaths Across America event needs some help placing wreaths on veterans’ graves this Saturday.

The public is invited to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Bath National Cemetery at 12 p.m. on Dec. 16. Right after the ceremony, guests will be asked to help lay more than 3,400 wreaths on veterans’ graves. Refreshments will be provided at the event.

Attendees should plan to arrive by 11:30 a.m. so they have time to walk to the cemetery from the parking area or take the shuttle. If possible, people who plan to attend should carpool due to limited parking at the cemetery.

The theme for the 2023 ceremony is “serve and succeed.” The goal of the wreath-laying ceremony is to remember fallen soldiers, honor all of those who serve in the armed forces, and teach children about the value of freedom.

Those who are interested in volunteering to lay wreaths at this ceremony are asked to contact Linda Conway by calling 607-962-0765 or emailing lconway@stny.rr.com. For updates about Bath Wreaths Across America, visit the event’s Facebook page.