Volunteers needed for flood relief mold removal

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – United Way of the Southern Tier is looking for volunteers to help with mold removal as part of ongoing flood relief efforts in Steuben County.

UWST is looking for volunteers on November 11 and 12 to help with mold abatement at 14 homes in the area. The work includes spraying a solution and removing materials from walls and floors.

Training, materials and safety items such as Tyvek suits, gloves and safety glasses will be provided. UWST said to “dress to get dirty.”

Anyone who can help is asked to call Mike at 315-491-0497 or to email him at mikeblock@unyumc.org.