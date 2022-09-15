SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Lyme disease, which is a tick-born illness, can have several long-lasting symptoms if not correctly treated. It is extremely common for people to have in areas around the Twin Tiers.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania has been chosen as 1 of 12 healthcare organizations nationwide to conduct a clinical trial for a potential Lyme disease vaccine.

They are currently searching for individuals over the age of 5 who frequently participate in activities that increase the risk of getting Lyme disease such as fishing, camping, and hiking. They are also looking for those with outdoor occupations such as landscaping, forestry, or wildlife management.

Doctor Victor Kolade

Some people after Lyme disease are never the same,” Kolade said. “So anything we can do to prevent Lyme disease I think could be huge.”