Volunteers needed to pick up wreaths at Woodlawn Cemetery

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Now that the holidays have come and gone, volunteers are needed to help pick up the thousands of wreaths placed on local graves.

Wreaths Across America is holding a wreath pick-up at Woodlawn Cemetery in Elmira on January 15 at 8 a.m. Parking is available at Hand in Hand Church on Warnick Street.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, participation is limited to 80 people each half-hour. After their time slot, volunteers can leave and get back in line if they wish. WAA estimates the event will take around 2 hours until all the wreaths are picked up.

Sponsors are also needed for wreaths next year. WAA will get a free wreath for every wreath sponsored by January 14.

Anyone looking to be a sponsor can call the following numbers: