ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Volunteers gathered at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, Saturday morning, to help collect the wreaths that were placed from last December for Wreaths Across America.

Some of the people who participated in the community service felt connected from their time spent in the military and from relatives who lay at the cemetery. Feeling it was their way of saying thanks to the sacrifices that were made.

“I have family members here that have served,” said Jeff Jack, Navy veteran. “I just think it’s a great way to honor the people that are here.”

Arta Tarby, 96, has a husband who served in World War II, and is buried at Woodlawn National Cemetery.

“We put them down in December, and it’s a nice tribute to my husband and my daughter for receiving wreaths,” said Tarby.

“This is just a wonderful project for us to help recognize the important contribution of so many military personnel men and women who’ve served our country and paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said volunteer, Mike Wayne. “This national cemetery is truly a gem. We’re so lucky to have it here to recognize them. The valiant service of so many of our friends and neighbors and family members who paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedoms that our country enjoys.”

In addition, Bath held its own wreath pick-up at Bath National Cemetery on Saturday as well.