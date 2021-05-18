Voting booths open tonight for school budgets & tax increase in local districts

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Today in the southern tier, voting is open for school budgets, and school boards across the state and experts are saying those budgets may look a little smaller this year.

Education officials say many districts will either go with a more scaled-back budget proposal this year or will ask voters to override their cap, which requires 60 percent approval. If a budget doesn’t pass, it will have to be revised and then voted on again next month.

These budget votes might not draw out a crowd as a presidential election does, but the results make a direct impact on the local community.

“It’s important, and I will have grandchildren in the school district so it is important that our voices be heard,” said Lisa Carl, Corning Resident. “I just think it’s important to get out and vote, yes or no, whether you are for the budget, or not it’s important to get out there and do it.”

The voting booths opened at 11 am today and will stay close at 8 pm.

School districts in Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties have released their proposed school budgets and potential tax increases.

No school districts in Schuyler or Chemung Counties have proposed any tax increases this year.

Arkport, Bradford, Hammondsport, and Wayland-Cohocton have proposed tax increases ranging between 1.20-1.99 percent in Steuben County.

Both the Spencer-Van Etten and Waverly school districts have proposed tax increases.

Budget proposals in the region range between $9.8 million and $134.4 million.

A full breakdown of the budget proposals and school board elections can be found below.

The Corning-Painted Post School District Budget has several proposals, including adding busses to their fleet. But what Superintendent Michelle Caulfield most proud of is what would not be changing.

“One of the things that we are most proud of is that we were able to maintain all of our program and all of our people in this budget,”Caulfield said. “And in a year like we just had, it’s important for us to be able to preserve those things for our students moving forward.”