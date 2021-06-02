Vulcraft breaks ground on $1.6 million expansion project

CHEMUNG, N.Y. (WETM) – Vulcraft of New York, Inc. broke ground on Wednesday for their new $1.6 million addition to its Chemung plant to build steel modules for the company’s RediCor Modular Steel Form System product.

Even with the pandemic still causing issues for local employers, Vulcraft has not faced this issue.

“We have not had any major issues finding folks. It’s the number of folks we are looking for. The market right now is just tremendous. It’s the amount of projects that are out there. It’s like nothing I have ever seen.”

The new addition will bring 15 new full-time jobs to the plant in addition to the 59 full time production positions recently added to their steel joist plant.

Vulcraft’s “ready-to-set” RediCor modules are designed to simplify and speed up conventional concrete core construction on multi-level buildings. The steel modules stack like building blocks at the construction site and are ready for concrete and framing once they’re stacked. The RediCor facility being added in Chemung will be only the second one in the country with the other being located in Nebraska.

“Vulcraft of New York is excited about the opportunity to manufacture this product here in Chemung, NY. This innovative construction approach provides a higher level of job site safety through the elimination of fall hazards inherent in vertical concrete formwork construction methods. Further, the product incorporates enhanced levels of quality and efficiency only realized in a specialized manufacturing environment, reducing both labor costs and scheduling needs. RediCor will be a gamechanger in multi-story construction!” says Paul Johnson, Engineering Manager, Vulcraft of New York, Inc.

Established in 2001, Vulcraft of New York, Inc., a member of the Nucor family of steel companies, manufactures steel joists, joist girders, composite floor joists, and floor and roof deck for the construction industry.