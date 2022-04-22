Pine City, N.Y. (WETM) — A 71-year-old woman from Pine City has been reported missing and the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance.

Patricia A. Collins, 71, of Pine City, is missing and has been classified as a vulnerable adult with dementia and may be in need of medical attention.

Collins was last seen on Kinner Hill Road, in Pine City, around 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 22.

Patricia is described as being a white female, standing at 5’04” tall, with brown hair and brown eyes, and weighing around 140lbs.

Collins was seen driving a 2018 red and black Toyota Rav4 with a New York license plate of CAC-9023, it’s possible that she may have her cat in the vehicle with her, and may travel to Pennsylvania.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Patricia Collins, you can contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office at 607-735-8600.

18 News will provide an update when more information becomes available.