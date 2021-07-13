W. Water Street project delayed, completion expected in the fall

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Completion of the W. Water Street construction has been delayed and is now expected to be done in late September, according to public works director Andy Avery.

In early June, Avery told 18 News that the project was on time and expected to be completed in late July. Avery says a contractor delay caused the project to be pushed back to this fall.

Avery says the current plan is to start moving traffic to the south side of the road in stages as the sidewalks are done and work on the north side. Final paving for both sides will be done at the same time.

According to the city’s website, the West Water Street Improvement Project will improve pedestrian and bicycle accommodations, as well as the safety of pedestrian, bicycle, and motor vehicle traffic.

Funding for revamping the West Water Street corridor comes from the Federal Highway Administration, City of Elmira, New York State Department of Transportation, Elmira Water Board, and a portion of the $10 million Elmira received in 2016 from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.