‘Waitress’ at Clemens Center rescheduled due to ‘labor shortage’

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Clemens Center has announced the postponement of one of its Broadway Series shows due to a ‘labor shortage’.

“Waitress”, the hit musical from Grammy-winner Sara Bareilles, was scheduled to open tonight at 7:30 p.m. and continue through tomorrow. The Clemens Center said in an announcement that “due to labor shortages this morning, and concerns with putting on the production safely,” the Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 performances have been rescheduled.

The Clemens Center also said new dates will be announced as soon as possible and is asking guests to hold onto their tickets t be honored at a later date.

Anyone with questions should contact the Clemens Center box office at 607-734-8191 or 800-724-0159 on Monday-Friday between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.