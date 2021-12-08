Walk-in appointments available for COVID-19 booster shot in Bath

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. Millions of Americans are now eligible to receive a Pfizer booster shot to help increase their protection against the worst effects of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Walk ins are now being accepted during Wednesday’s free COVID-19 booster-only clinic at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath.

Anyone 18 and older who received their second dose of either Pfizer or Moderna at least 6 months ago is eligible for their booster, and anyone who received their first dose of J&J at least 2 months ago is eligible for their booster.

An additional booster-only clinic is being held next Wednesday, December 15 from 12 – 6 pm at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath. Registration is available at www.steubencony.org/covid