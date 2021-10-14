Walk to End Alzheimer’s at WGI

DIX, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Alzheimer’s Association Rochester and Finger Lakes Chapter hosted its largest fundraising event of the year Thursday. For the first time, the Walk to End Alzheimer’s® took place at Watkins Glen International.

Officials said 350 participants across more than 100 teams were set to take part. The event has brought in over $62,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association.

“The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and is held in more than 600 communities nationwide,” according to the association. “More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — a leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementia.”

