Walk to End Alzheimer’s moves to Watkins Glen International

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The 14th annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s is moving to Watkins Glen International for 2021. The Association’s Southern Tier event will be held on Thursday, Oct. 14 on the same 3.45-mile asphalt road course that hosts races on the NASCAR, IMSA, SCCA, and GT WOrld Challenge circuits.

“To move our event to one of the world’s most recognizable sporting venues is a vehicle to elevating the stature and impact to Walk to End Alzheimer’s across America,” said Teresa Galbier, chapter executive for the Alzheimer’s Association Rochester & Finger Lakes Region Chapter.

Galbier added, “we’re honored to call Watkins Glen International our home and look forward to growing this relationship.”

The Hilliard Corp. is the local presenting sponsor for Walk to End Alzheimer’s-Southern Tier, and CEO/Chairman of The Hilliard Corp., Arie “Jan” van den Blink serves as chair of the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

“I am happy to chair this wonderful event that will help continue the effort to find both treatments and a cure for this disease which affects so many people,” said van den Blink. “We are very happy to have the walk this year at the world-famous Watkins Glen International race track which will provide our supporters with a unique up close view of this great facility. I would like to thank MIchael Printup and his staff for hosting us this year and we look forward to a great day in October to continue to raise funds and awareness in the fight against Alzheimer’s.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to host the very important Walk to End Alzheimer’s her at The Glen,” stated Michael Printup, president of Watkins Glen International. “Our vast facility provides an ideal location to welcome the event’s growing participation while ensuring everyone is adhering to proper social distancing protocols.”