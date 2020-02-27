Walnut Street bridge closing for rehab work

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Walnut Street bridge will be closing on Monday, March 2 for phase two of the bridge rehabilitation project, according to the Department of Public Works.

The Department of Public Works anticipates the bridge to reopen “by early to mid fall 2020, barring any unexpected issues.”

The total budget for this major rehabilitation project is $3,500,000.00; 95% is federally funded, while the City of Elmira is responsible for the remaining 5%.

Rehab began on the Walnut Street Bridge in 2019 due to “longitudinal cracking in the travel lanes, as well as under-deck spalling with exposed rebar, joint condition is sub-par, and there are many minor structural components in need of repair.”

The project objective is to remove all structural deficiencies and extend the life of the bridge, built in 1974, an additional 25 years.

Please call the DPW at (607) 737-5750 with any questions.